Sliema Wanderers have appointed Alfonso Greco as their new first team coach.

For the Italian coach this will be the start of a third spell with Sliema Wanderers after he had been appointed to the job in 2012 until 2014 and then he returned for the 2015-16 campaign.

During his second spell, Greco had led the Wanderers to the FA Trophy triumph after they had beaten Balzan in a penalty shoot-out.

Greco will replace his fellow compatriot Stefano Maccoppi who led the Blues for the second part of last season after he replaced the departing John Buttigieg.

The former Żebbuġ Rangers coach is expected to arrive in Malta at the end of the week and is set to start the team’s pre-season preparations on Monday.