Estonia national coach Thomas Haberli has told his players to be smart as his team faces Malta in a UEFA Nations League decider in Tallinn on Friday (kick-off: 6pm).

The Estonians head into Friday’s League D on pole to seal promotion as while they are sharing top spot with the Maltese on six points, they boast a superior head-to-head record with Devis Mangia’s team following their last-gaps 2-1 win at the National Stadium in June.

Estonia, who have a game in hand and face San Marino on Monday, can seal top spot if they either avoid defeat on Friday or avoid losing the match with a two-goal margin.

Speaking to the media ahead of Friday’s match, Haberli said that Estonia’s main goal was to seal top spot in the group.

“Our goal is to win the group, which guarantees promotion to Division C,” Haberli said.

“When we go to the field, our goal is exactly the same every time – we go there with the desire to win the match.

Click here for full story