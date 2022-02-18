The Malta waterpolo national team will embark on their quest to secure a berth in the European Championship finals for a fourth successive time when they start their commitments in the qualifying tournament at the National Pool this evening.

Karl Izzo’s team will open their commitments against Ireland today before taking on Lithuania tomorrow and group favourites Romania in their final match on Sunday.

The Malta coach is upbeat that the Malta national team will again deliver the goods and again reconfirm their place among the top 16 countries on the continent this weekend despite he is without key players such as Stevie Camilleri and Jerome Gabaretta among others.

