Gudja United and coach Jesmond Zammit have reached an agreement to go separate ways, the Premier League club announced.

Zammit returned on the bench of Gudja United at the start of the season, but the club struggled for results during the first part of the season.

In fact, Gudja United are the only Premier League side in the top flight still without a win after the opening 11 matches as they managed six draws and five defeats that left them 12th in the Premier League standings, level on points with Sirens.

Last week, the southerners slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals and that result turned out to be the final straw for the former Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans coach.

