While Maltese football fans are hooked on Ħamrun Spartans’ heroics in the UEFA Europa Conference League, another club is set to carry Malta’s flag on the highest stage.

Birkirkara are set to take part in the 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League as they will launch their campaign with a stern test against Bosnia-Herzegovina’s champions SFK Sarajevo on Thursday morning (kick-off: 10am).

The first qualifying round of this competition consists of mini-groups with four teams each with a semi-final and a final in one venue, guaranteeing each team at least two games.

Birkirkara’s games will be played in Romania, having travelled to the Eastern European country on Tuesday.

Jose Borg’s side will be also in action on Sunday when they will play in a ranking match – whether to qualify to the next round or for the third place, against either Glentoran, of Northern Ireland, and Romania’s Olimpija Cluj.

Last season, the Stripes clinched their 10th domestic title and will be making their sixth straight appearance in this competition.

