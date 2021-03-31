Maltese coach Jose Borg is set to start a new adventure in his coaching career as he has been appointed at the helm of a senior team in North American football.

In fact, Borg will take over at Canada-based team FC Manitoba which usually plays in the USL League (Central Conference – Heartland Division), considered as the fourth tier in the United States football pyramid.

However, Manitoba will not participate in the 2021 USL League Two season as the championship has been cancelled for a second straight year. Instead, Manitoba will be participating in a joint interprovincial initiative with Calgary Foothills Soccer Club to provide a Canadian solution for the 2021 season.

