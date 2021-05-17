Italy coach Roberto Mancini has signed a new deal that runs until June 2026, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday.

Former Italy forward Mancini took over in May 2018 and was charged with helping his country forget the humilation of failing to qualify for that year’s World Cup.

“We wanted to carry on with our work. Beyond winning a trophy, we have a project to work on,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.