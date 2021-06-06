The tactical revolution that Italian tactician Devis Mangia has brought with him into the Malta national team is already paying dividends with much-improved performances from past years resulting in positive results in the process.

However, this transition comes at a cost as once again another mistake at the back has condemned Malta to the umpteenth defeat following the 3-0 loss to Northern Ireland.

While against the Northern Irish, it was the opening goal that came from a mistake, against Kosovo it was a late error that handed our opponents the win.

The build-up from the back, which often includes the goalkeeper showcasing his footwork, has become the norm in modern football.

Continue reading this article on SportDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta