Michele Marcolini has hinted he will bring in some fringe players as the Malta national team steps up its preparation for this month’s Euro 2024 doubleheader against England and Ukraine when they face Luxembourg on Friday night (kick-off: 8.15pm).

The match at the Luxembourg Stadium is the team’s final test ahead of next week’s highly-anticipated home clash against Gareth Southgate’s England and the Malta national teams’ head coach is hopeful to receive some positive signs from his players against Luxembourg.

During the past weeks, Marcolini had the opportunity to work with a squad of players who took part in a camp at Ta’ Qali, and hopes that he will be able to see some of the work being carried out on the training pitch against Luxembourg.

“I am very happy with the training camp I had with my players during the past few weeks,” Marcolini told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt