A final test awaits the Malta women’s national team as they will wrap up their 2023 Women’s World Cup commitments with an away game against Montenegro in Podgorica, on Tuesday (kick-off: 6pm).

The Maltese girls are on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Azerbaijan which left a sour taste in the environment.

Mark Gatt’s side, whose chances of challenging for a potential play-off berth were already out of sight, were vying for another 10-point record for the second qualification campaign in a row.

With one game left, Malta have only four points to show for their efforts in Group E. Azerbaijan pipped the Maltese team to fourth place with six points.

Montenegro, Malta’s next opponents, are fighting for a chance to finish second and ensure a spot in round 1 of the European play-offs for next year’s tournament.

