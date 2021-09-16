A new journey beckons for the Malta women’s national team as they will launch their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign with an away trip at Denmark, today (kick-off: 18.00).

The Denmark test is expected to be tough for the Maltese side but coach Mark Gatt is upbeat on the improvement that the players can make throughout this campaign, starting from this game scheduled at the Viborg Stadium.

“The upcoming season, including this qualification campaign, will be fundamental for our team in order to improve,” coach Gatt said.

“We will play around 14 games between qualifiers and internationals, and we want to improve on what we have built in recent years.

