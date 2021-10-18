The Malta women’s national team will resume its commitments in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications as they travel to Russia and Azerbaijan for their upcoming matches.

For this away double-header, coach Mark Gatt has named 22 players to form the selection.

Malta face Russia (ranked 24) at the Khimki Arena on October 21 (kick-off: 4pm, Malta time) before travelling to Baku, where they will cross swords with Azerbaijan (ranked 78th) at the ASK Arena on October 26 (kick-off: 4pm).

The Maltese side is on the back of a historic 2-2 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina that earned Malta its first-ever point in the main qualification round of a Women’s World Cup.

