The final act of the year for the Malta women’s national will be an away fixture against Bosnia-Herzegovina in their sixth 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier. The game will be played at the Bosnia-Herzegovina training centre in Zenica on Tuesday (kick-off: 1pm).

Malta is on the back of an undeserved 2-0 defeat against Montenegro, last Friday.

Mark Gatt’s side produced a commanding showing, dominating proceedings but failed to make their pressure count despite creating a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

This defeat left Malta fourth with four points, trailing Montenegro by five points after the latter secured their third win in these qualifications.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta