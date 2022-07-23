Branko Nisevic says that he was impressed by the fearless attitude shown by his players as Ħamrun Spartans returned home after their famous victory over Bosnian side Velez Mostar in the UEFA Conference League.

A Matthew Guillaumier goal after 30 minutes of play handed the 2021 Malta champions a precious victory that puts the team in a strong position to progress to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

However, the Serbian coach warned that the job is far from done and there is more work to do in next week’s second leg at the Centenary Stadium.

“Obviously we have many reasons to be very satisfied with the team’s performance,” Nisevic told the Times of Malta.

“Playing away in an environment not usual for us, against an opponent more quoted than us and being able to impose our game for long spells of the game makes us all very satisfied.

Click here for full interview