Birkirkara coach Andre Paus and his players could breathe more easily on Tuesday night as the Stripes finally ended their winning drought in the BOV Premier League when they beat league leaders Ħamrun Spartans 2-0 at the National Stadium.

An early goal from Yannick Yankam and a Federico Falcone strike midway through the second half did the trick for Birkirkara to claim all spoils against a Ħamrun team who had won all their previous four matches.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta