Coach Andre Paus is urging Birkirkara to rediscover their killing touch when the Stripes face Premier League leaders Hibernians at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm).

For Birkirkara, today’s clash against the Paolites is a crucial test of their title aspirations as the Stripes are fully aware that they cannot afford to lose the match if they are to keep alive their hopes of winning the Premier League crown.

At present, Hibernians are currently leading the standings on 40 points, nine clear over third-placed Birkirkara, and a defeat today would all but strike a mortal blow to their championship crown.

Coach Andre Paus talked up the importance of today’s match and made it clear that his team needed to be more clinical if they are to stand any chance of upsetting the Premier League leaders.

“This is a huge test for us,” Birkirkara coach Andre Paus said.

