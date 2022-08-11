Hibernians face Latvian side FK RFS on Thursday in the return leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying third-round tie (kick-off: 8.00PM).

The idea of a second-leg tie against a Latvian team at Ta’ Qali may leave a bad taste in supporters’ mouths after a troubled fixture against Riga FC cost the side a place in the playoffs of a European competition last season which saw no less than three Hibs players sent off. However, coach Andrea Pisanu believes his team has as much chance to go through as their opponents this year.

“We have to be focused and ready,” Pisanu told the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, “We have to have a big personality because the level goes up with every game and now the quality is higher.

“We must stay in the game for 95 minutes and we have to be positive. The players showed that we can be positive and have our chance. At this moment, it’s about belief – there are two teams and one goes through. Why not us?

“We know that (RFS) are a very strong team and also physical. For this, we have to be good enough to turn the game in our way. At certain times, we will suffer for sure but as soon as we can, we have to play our game. We have to use our weapons and be positive.”

