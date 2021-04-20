Andrea Pisanu is looking forward to take on a new challenge as his Sliema Wanderers contract has expired.

Pisanu – who recently graduated as a UEFA Pro Licensed-coach – steered the Blues to the upper part of the Premier League this season, helping Sliema return as a competitive side in the domestic scene.

Sliema placed in fifth place with 40 points after 23 games. Under Pisanu’s guidance, the 26-time Malta champions won 12 games and drew 4, scoring 39 goals in the process thanks also to the Italian coach’s high-pressing football.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.