Hibernians FC will go out in search of a win that would see them seal their place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League at the expense of Estonian side Levadia Tallinn on Thursday evening (kick-off: 7pm).

The Malta champions hold the edge in the second qualifying round tie after securing a 3-2 win over the Estonian side at the Centenary Stadium last week.

However, coach Andrea Pisanu is not ready to take any chances and is urging his players to go out for the kill in Tallinn this evening as they look to set up a third qualifying tie against Latvian champions RFS.

“We may be leading the tie 3-2 but that has little significance for me,” Pisanu said.

“European ties are decided over 180 minutes and although we hold a slight advantage we have no plan to take the pitch for the second leg with the intention to defend our lead, it’s not in my character.

Click here for full story