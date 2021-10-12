A day before the match between Cyprus and Malta, national teams head coach Devis Mangia had said that it is important that the players feel the pressure before an international game otherwise they should stay at home.

He wanted his players to face this match with the right attitude, stepping up from the shambles against Slovenia.

The performance might not have been a classic, but the attitude and willingness propelled Malta towards its third positive result in this campaign.

Jurgen Degabriele’s late leveller, a day after his 25th birthday, rescued Malta from a pointless international window as they secured a well-deserved 2-2 draw against Cyprus.

After Malta’s brilliant victory over the same opponents a month ago, there was a lot of expectations on Mangia’s national team to emulate that performance and emerge as winners in Larnaca.

