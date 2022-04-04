Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra has warned his players not to let the euphoria generated by their impressive win over Floriana distract them from their ultimate goal as the Premier League leaders open their Top Six commitments when they face champions Ħamrun Spartans on Monday.

The BOV Premier League will make its return on the local sporting agenda this weekend after a two-week break due to the national team’s international commitments.

Prior to the stoppage, leaders Hibernians had made the headlines for the right reasons when they reclaimed top spot in the BOV Premier League with an impressive 4-1 win over Floriana that put them two points clear at the top.

Added to that, Floriana’s unexpected 1-0 defeat to Gżira United on Sunday has given the Paolites the opportunity to move five points clear at the top.

However, coach Sanderra has moved quickly to dispel any title talk and said Hibernians had not achieved anything so far.

