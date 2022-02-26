Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra has called upon his players to provide the right response to seeing their unbeaten run halted by Birkirkara last week when they face Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm).

Last weekend, Hibernians suffered their first defeat of the season when they were at the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline to Birkirkara. That upset saw their lead at the top of the standings cut to just one point from nearest rivals Floriana and the Paolites cannot afford another slip-up this afternoon which would risk forfeiting the top status they have held since the start of the season.

Coach Sanderra said that he was not too disappointed with the performance of his players against Birkirkara but said that he hopes the players show their true character to try and get all three points against the Spartans.

