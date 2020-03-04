Sporting Portugal's head coach Silas has announced he is quitting after six months in the job following the club's latest defeat.

The Lisbon side were beaten 3-1 by Famalicao on Tuesday, a week after they were dumped out of the Europa Cup, prompting Silas to confirm reports that he is on the way out.

He also confirmed at the post-match press conference that Braga coach Ruben Amorim was the man expected to replace him at the Sporting helm.

The new head coach will become the sixth to take charge of the club in the 18 months since Frederico Varanda was named president.

Four points behind third-placed Braga in fourth place, Sporting are a full 20 points adrift of table-topping FC Porto their traditional rivals.

Amorim is tied to Braga by a 10 million euro buyout clause and should the Sporting deal go through, he will become the country's most expensive coach.