Hibernians FC announced that they reached an agreement with coach Stefano Sanderra over a new two-year contract.

The Italian coach had been at the helm of Hibernians for the past four seasons, during which time he helped nurture a very strong group of players who finally reach their peak performance in 2021-22 when they managed to be crowned as Malta champions.

Sanderra’s contract expired at the end of the season and talks were immediately started between the club and the Italian coach over a contract extension.

After a few days of talks, an agreement was finally reached that saw Sanderra put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta