Giovanni Tedesco has agreed a contract extension with Valletta FC, the Times of Malta can reveal.

This week, the former Palermo and Perugia midfielder held talks with Valletta president Victor Sciriha and vice-president Alexander Fenech.

An agreement was reached between both parties and Tedesco is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract this week.

The news was confirmed by the Premier League club on Saturday night.

The Italian coach had taken over the job at the 25-times Malta champions early this year after he replaced Darren Abdilla.

During his stint, the former Birkirkara and Gżira United kept Valletta well in the hunt for a third successive league title as when the championship was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Citizens were in second place in the standings, just three points adrift of leaders Floriana.

With the 2019-20 Premier League season controversially ended early by the Malta Football Association last month, questions were raised on whether Tedesco will remain at the helm of Valletta.

Since the end of the season, the Italian had made it clear that he is keen to start the new season with Valletta as he wants to help them restore their place at the top of Maltese football.

“The situation is that at the end of the season I will be sitting down with Valletta FC officials to hopefully extend my stay at the club beyond this season. For me to be coach of Valletta FC is of great pride and I’m keen to lead the biggest club in Maltese football for many more years,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta last month.

“At the end of the season, I will sit down with the Valletta FC committee to discuss their project and hopefully I will be part of it.

“If the club decides that they will be seeking a new man in charge then I will accept their decision and it will be naturally for me to return to Italy. The reason for that is that after leading all the major teams in Malta it will be clear that my experience in Malta has to come to an end.

“But want to repeat that I’m fully committed with the Valletta FC project and I hope to stay on at this club.”