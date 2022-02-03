Valletta FC have reached an agreement with coach Toze Mendes to go separate ways, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Portuguese coach has been under severe pressure in recent weeks after the poor run of results attained by Valletta FC.

Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Gudja United turned out to be the last straw for the Valletta FC top hierarchy who decided that a change at the helm of the team was needed to revive the side’s chances of pushing for a place in the Championship Pool.

“Valletta FC would like to announce that they reached a mutual agreement with coach Toze Mendes to terminate their contract,” the Premier League club announced in a statement.

