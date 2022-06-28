All preparations for the FIBA Small Countries Games come to an end as the European tournament tips off in Malta on Tuesday.

Malta heads into the Games under new coach Alan Walls and he believes the team has what it takes to win gold.

Walls, brought in by the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) in February as a replacement for former coach Andrea Paccarie, said that despite the fact that the full team started training together only recently, he is happy with the players he has at his disposal.

“It being my first year coaching Malta, I can’t really compare (teams) but I think that this squad is probably the most complete team that Malta has been able to field in the last two championships,” Walls said.

“Unfortunately, due to timing, we’ve tried to install our offensive and defensive systems but had to re-do it when another player joins in. Fortunately, we have not had any injuries during training.

