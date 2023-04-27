Winston Muscat has announced that he is no longer the coach of Sirens FC.

Muscat has been in charge of Sirens for the past two seasons during which he helped the St Paul's Bay side to retain their top-flight status.

After two years in charge, the much-travelled coach has decided to seek a new challenge in his career, and in a statement, he thanked the Sirens FC committee and players for their support and collaboration.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished during my time as coach of Sirens FC. Together, we reached our targets and it was an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated group of players," Muscat said in a statement on his facebook page.

