Radford has revealed its first new model, with the Type 62-2 reviving classic luxury coachbuilding techniques.

The company is backed by former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button and television presenter Ant Anstead. It draws inspiration from the legendary British coachbuilding company of the same name, which had numerous celebrity clientele including all four Beatles.

The first car to be built in its new era comes from a collaboration with British sports car maker Lotus. The car’s design is inspired by the Lotus Type 62 of the 1960s, but uses modern construction techniques while retaining an old school mechanical feel.

