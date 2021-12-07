Dr Renzo Kerr Cumbo, was invited by the International Council for Coaching Excellence (ICCE) to give a presentation during the 13th Global Coach Conference in Lisbon this November.

Organised by the ICCE, the Global Coach Conference was hosted by Treinadores Portugal (Coaching Portugal) at the University of Lisbon between November 17 and 21.

With around 900 participants, the conference included speakers like Dr Julian North (Leeds Beckett University), Frank Ludolph (UEFA), Portuguese Futsal national team coach Jorge Braz and CoachKids coordinator Dr Sergio Lara Bercial, amongst many others.

During one of the Parallel Sessions, Dr Kerr Cumbo followed Dr Sergio Lara Bercial who presented the current status and future avenues of the ICCE International Coaching Degree Standards.

