The second Coaches On Wheels programme will kick off on Saturday at the pitches of the De La Salle College.

The first Coaches On Wheels started in Gozo, at the Għarb Ground , in November and the programme is becoming increasingly popular with the football-loving kids on the sister island.

Merging the footballing and social aspects, the Coaches On Wheels project incorporates fun-filled training sessions for children.

The sessions, led by experienced coaches Ray Farrugia and Ronald Vella, are held in areas where these age-groups are not catered for by nurseries due to a lack of resources and limited numbers of participants.

