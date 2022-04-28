A coalition against vexatious lawsuits has welcomed The European Commission’s anti-SLAPP legislation plans, saying this is a "crucial first step forward in the fight" against such suits.

On Wednesday, the Commission unveiled a series of proposed measures it wants implemented to tackle the growing problem of litigation targeting journalists, activists and other public watchdogs across Europe.

At a press briefing on Thursday, representatives from the Coalition Against SLAPPs in Europe (CASE) welcomed the initiative.

The initiative, which focuses on cross-border cases, recognises that SLAPPs can impact all those who hold the powerful to account, CASE said.

"Civil society organisations are encouraged to see that the core components of CASE model directive as well as safeguards we have been advocating for over past years fed into the proposal: specifically, this includes an early dismissal mechanism, a regime of sanctions, and protective measures for those targeted by SLAPPs," the coalition said.

Speaking at the briefing, Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourová acknowledged the fight against SLAPPs is not an easy one.

“It is a David and Goliath fight. Yet, in democracy, the role of journalists and those that keep power in check is tremendous. The package that we propose today – a directive and a recommendation to Member States – will ensure that they can exercise this role," she said.

On his part, Matthew Caruana Galizia, director of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and son of the murdered journalist, said that MEPs had first called on the Commission for protection against SLAPPs four years ago.

"Today, thanks to Vice President Jourová, Commissioner Reynders and their teams, that protection is close to becoming reality. The Commission’s proposal is the beginning of a new phase in our campaign as a family, and as members of the Coalition.

"We now need to focus on member states who need to implement the Commission’s measures as a minimum, to protect the public interest and to do justice to my mother’s sacrifice," he said.

Meanwhile, Jourová also noted that it was her wish to name the proposed law 'Daphne's law', in honour of the murdered journalist.

"Unofficially, we can continue to call it that," she said.