A driver going at almost twice the speed limit was among 79 stopped in a police operation on the Coast Road on Sunday morning.

The police said more than 200 vehicles were checked and 79 were found to be over speeding.

One car was being driven at 121km/hr in a 70km/hr zone.

The officers also came across two cars with passengers not wearing a seatbelt/ child restraining safety device, one of whom was an infant.

Another two vehicles were found not to have front number plates.