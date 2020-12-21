A late winner and a hat-trick were enough for the English media to heap praise on 25-year-old forward Ryan Debattista.

Debattista, whose father is Maltese, is currently on the books of ninth-tier side Cobham whom he is spearheading with his number of goals that he has been scoring in every competition this season.

In one of their recent games, played on December 12 against Raynes Park Vale, Debattista scored a hat-trick which propelled Cobham to a 5-3 victory.

