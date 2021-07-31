A 48-year-old man from Sicily will be charged in court on Sunday after being arrested during a police raid in Gżira.

The police said in a statement on Saturday the man was arrested in a residence on Triq Sir Charles Cameron following days of surveillance.

Around 20 sachets containing cocaine and €3,000 in cash were found in the residence and his car.

He is being kept at the Floriana police lock-up while investigations are ongoing.

Photo: Malta Police Force