Three men are being held in custody after the police found 80g of a substance believed to be cocaine, and 200g of suspected cannabis, which were ready to be trafficked.
The drugs, as well as a quantity of cash, were found in an apartment in Qbajjar where two of the men - both Serbians - reside.
The third man was Maltese.
The men were arrested on Tuesday evening and are being held in custody while investigations continue.
