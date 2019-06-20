Three men are being held in custody after the police found 80g of a substance believed to be cocaine, and 200g of suspected cannabis, which were ready to be trafficked.

The drugs, as well as a quantity of cash, were found in an apartment in Qbajjar where two of the men - both Serbians - reside.

The third man was Maltese.

The men were arrested on Tuesday evening and are being held in custody while investigations continue.