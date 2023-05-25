A total 270 kilograms of cocaine were intercepted by Customs in two containers loaded with bananas which stopped at Malta Freeport en route from Ecuador to Slovenia.

In a statement on Thursday, Customs said that following a profiling exercise at the Freeport Terminal, it selected several container units for X-ray scanning, two of which showed inconsistencies and were referred for a physical inspection.

The containers were loaded with bananas and were in transhipment from Ecuador to Koper in Slovenia.

Video: Customs

With the help of police officers from the Drug Squad, Customs officers unloaded the cargo and retrieved 170 packets from one unit, and another 100 packets from the second unit, weighing 1kg each, and containing suspected cocaine.

An inquiry is being held.