Cocaine having a street value of €100,000 has been seized by the police after a man was arrested in Birkirkara.

The police said the 32-year-old from Valletta was arrested in his car in Borg Street on Tuesday after days of observation.

Some 1.8kg of a substance believed to be cocaine was found in the car. That amount of cocaine has a street value of €100,000.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is holding an inquiry. The man is expected to be taken to court later on Wednesday.