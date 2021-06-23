Cocaine having a street value of €100,000 has been seized by the police after a man was arrested in Birkirkara.
The police said the 32-year-old from Valletta was arrested in his car in Borg Street on Tuesday after days of observation.
Some 1.8kg of a substance believed to be cocaine was found in the car. That amount of cocaine has a street value of €100,000.
Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is holding an inquiry. The man is expected to be taken to court later on Wednesday.
