A court on Monday morning heard how cocaine having a street value of €1.3m was hidden in a container truck at Ta' Qali before being picked up by a man who was later arrested in St Paul's Bay.

The information was given during the arraignment of Fabio Palumbo, 44.

He was charged with importing cocaine and possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use.

Prosecutors explained that acting on information obtained last Saturday about a potential drug deal, police officers headed to Ta' Qali and monitored a black trailer with a number plate matching the information given to police.

Two men were in the trailer.

One of them stepped out, drew out a backpack and left the scene in a taxi. Police followed him, all the way to St Paul's Bay where he was intercepted.

The backpack was opened, yielding ten blocks of suspected cocaine.

The man - later identified as Palumbo - was arrested and he gave an audio visual statement was recorded on Sunday.

Upon arraignment, he pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made today and the accused was remanded in custody. The court also upheld request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the arraignment. Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and John Leigh Howard prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Frank Anthony Tabone are defence counsel.

The police reported the drug discovery on Sunday, saying another Italian man and an Albanian were also arrested in connection with the case, The arrests were made in Qormi.