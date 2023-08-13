Cocaine with a street value of some €1.3 million was seized as the police arrested three men after monitoring them for some time.

The police said on Sunday that the arrested men are two Italians aged 44 and 40, and an Albanian, also aged 40.

The arrests were made on Saturday. One of the Italians was arrested in his car in St Paul's Bay and the others in Qormi,

A bag inside the car in St Paul's Bay contained 10 packets with a total of 10kg of cocaine.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is holding an inquiry.