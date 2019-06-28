A man who answered his estranged wife’s call for help get rid of a cockroach ended the week in court facing charges of domestic violence.

“She called me to kill a cockroach. Then I find out she had a man behind my back,” he told the court during Friday’s arraignment.

The 31-year-old had visited the home where his estranged wife lived with their son. That visit sparked off a chain of events that culminated in a violent row between the couple, with the woman ending up with slight injuries and her husband under arrest.

“My son is autistic and her boyfriend uses cocaine and alcohol and I don’t want him in my son’s life,” the father told the court.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting and slightly injuring his wife and causing her to fear violence. He told the court that he could not afford a bail deposit since his bank deposits had been withdrawn by his estranged wife.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri confirmed this fact.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech upheld a request for bail against a personal guarantee of €4,000 and warned the accused to steer clear of his wife and family home.

The court also ordered a ban on the publication of the accused’s name to safeguard the alleged victim.

Lawyer Chris Frendo was defence counsel.