Specially devised for the warmer days, the Coco Mademoiselle Collection Été reveals a fresher and fruitier aspect of the fragrance with two new limited-edition releases in 100ml format ideal for travelling: Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau, a formula as light as a perfume mist, and Coco Mademoiselle Le Gel, a shower gel for body and hair.

The summer variation allows fans of Coco Mademoiselle’s boldness to enjoy its citrus and floral notes without moderation.

“I wanted to highlight the summery side of Coco Mademoiselle: an oriental-fruity wake full of sensuality and whose freshness lasts,” Olivier Polge, Chanel in-house perfumer creator, said.

Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau is a light and generous mist that can be sprayed liberally on body and hair, perfuming them delicately in one single gesture.

This airy and luminous trail is also present in Coco Mademoiselle Le Gel, the two-in-one after-sun essential on a hot summer day, which can be used for both body and hair. Its texture glides on the skin, and its light and delicate foam leaves on the skin and hair a fragrant veil of softness.