World Athletics will look at whether Russians should compete while the Ukraine war is raging only after it decides about the country’s doping ban, president Sebastian Coe said Friday.

The International Olympic Committee last month said it was exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Games in 2024 under a neutral flag, sparking fury from Ukraine.

Coe said the issue would be tackled again by his organisation but only after it decides at its council meeting next month whether Russia has made enough progress around doping.

Russia’s track and field federation has been barred since 2015 over a state-sponsored drugs scandal and is not eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.

