World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on Thursday urged organisers of the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics not to rush their decision on whether to allow fans to attend events.

Fans have been told to stay away from next week’s “simplified” starting ceremony and first leg of the nationwide relay, which was put on hold a year ago when the Olympics were delayed over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ceremony comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the postponed Games, expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta