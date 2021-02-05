Eight years ago today, the Cachia family was gathered anxiously at the intensive care unit waiting to see if 15-year-old Jacob would survive brain surgery.

“Emotionally and psychologically, that waiting area was a dark place to be. Thankfully, Jacob survived but we had years of recovery ahead of us,” his mother, Sarah, told Times of Malta.

“Even though we are now in better days, we will never forget families who are still suffering and facing their trauma. Unfortunately, we cannot promise them a happy ending but we can, at least, warm their hearts knowing that others do care.”

Jacob was diagnosed with sinusitis but when bacteria entered his brain he had to undergo several operations which included removing part of the skull.

He was left hemiplegic, with partial paralysis on the left side of his body, but his survival has spurred him and his family to reach out to others dealing with their own trauma.

Their initiatives included the setting up of the NGO Survivors Malta and the publication of the book Jacob – My Titanium Man, whose royalties kickstarted the dream of opening a coffee shop in Marsascala.

Three years ago, the Cachias – including Jacob – started delivering sandwiches and coffee to the ITU waiting area once a month in a project called Jacob’s Coffee Run. They now want to expand this initiative to reach more families.

The coffee shop follows the pay-it-forward concept – the idea that the person who benefits from a good deed repays the kindness not to the benefactor but to others. In this case, the profits from the coffee shop are fed into Survivors Malta.

The Cachias now want to expand their social enterprise by purchasing a van that would sell food and beverages across the island with the profits being channelled to fund more free coffee runs.

The plan is to reach out to families in other waiting rooms such as at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, the neonatal paediatric intensive care unit, Mount Carmel Hospital, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, San Blas Therapeutic Community as well as shelters for domestic violence survivors and homeless people.

However, the sustainable initiative will cost €30,000 to get off the ground. Survivors Malta has so far managed to collect nearly €17,000.

The funds will go towards buying the van, paying for its registration and insurance, the purchase of catering equipment, the customisation of the vehicle and the hiring of a person to drive Jacob around due to his disability.

“We want to reach as many families as possible because every family has its own story. For us, it began on February 5 of 2013 and, while the wounds will always be there, rather than wallow in self-pity, we can do something positive about it.

“I know what it feels like to wake up every day and find yourself living a nightmare, to question why it happened to you and why life is so unfair. But since, so far, we have managed to survive, we want to be there for other families to help boost their morale as we ourselves once needed and still do,” the cachias say.

Readers can help with as little as €2 – the price of a cappuccino. Donations can be made via Revolut on 9989 2701, PayPal on familycachia@gmail.com or by popping by at Jacob’s Brew – Pay It Forward coffee shop in Marsascala.