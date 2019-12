Conad coffee capsules, compatible with Nescafe Dolce Gusto machines, have been recalled by the health authorities.

In a statement, they said the capsules must not be used as they were defective and may leave small pieces of plastic in the coffee brew.

They also said persons allergic to peanuts should not consume any Waitrose Basil or Red Tomato pesto (190gr jars) since they contained undeclared peanuts.