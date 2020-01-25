Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, Villegaignon Street, Mdina, is running a workshop for children aged six to 12 entitled ‘Portraits in Profile’ today from 2 to 4pm. Artist and art educator Gabrielle Agius will show the participants how to produce low-relief portraits mimicking those found on the palazzo’s collection of coins that once belonged to Olof Gollcher. To book a place, call 2145 4512 or send an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/754416228383941