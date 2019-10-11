A collection of significant and rare coins dating back to the time of the Order of St John is on display at the Central Bank of Malta until October 18 from 8.30am till 4.15pm.

The coins cover a range of around 700 years, starting with the early 1300s. They were brought together for Notte Bianca from the bank’s own collection, as well as from Heritage Malta, Em­man­uel Azzopardi, Colin Formosa and other individuals. The exhibition will remain open for a few extra days for those who were unable to visit on the night or for those who wish to appreciate this unique collaboration in relative peace and quiet.

The display includes coins from Rhodes, Malta and Rome, including coins minted under Grandmaster Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam from both Rhodes and Malta.