Two refrigerated coffee drinks available for sale should not be consumed because they may contain traces of detergent, health authorities have warned.

The warning concerns Nesquik Shake Latte and Shakissimo Capuccino Decaffeinato drinks, which are both manufactured by global conglomerate Nestle.

Nesquik drinks affected have a durability date of January 27, 2021 while Shakissimo drinks affected have a durability date of February 2, 2021.

The detergent is used to wash empty pots before they are filled and causes an unpleasant taste, authorities said.

The health warning was issued through the EU-wide rapid alert system for food and feed.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00am and 2.30pm on 21337333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.