Coldwell Banker Malta has followed in the direction set by its American head offices, as local branches underwent the global real estate’s rebranded vision known as ‘Project North Star’. The rebranding projects aims to empower agents of the brand, generating an exciting new identity based on the company’s unique approach to real estate.

As part of the project, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has updated its historic logo to a newer and more iconic one, in an effort to be in line with the new vision. The new logo was first previewed and unveiled onstage at one of the biggest events in the real estate industry, organised and operated by Coldwell Banker – known as the Generation Blue Experience in Las Vegas. The logo consists of Coldwell Banker’s first letters, with a striking addition of the star in the top right corner, symbolising the brands consistent and reliable presence in real estate.

Speaking about this striking change of logo, Coldwell Banker representatives said, “The new CB North Star mark is a visual representation of the brand’s commitment to excellence. It is clean and simple, yet elegant. It is modern, but still pays homage to the brand’s storied 113-year history. The North Star also symbolises the Coldwell Banker network. Even in a new real estate landscape, agents remain a constant, guiding consumers as they navigate the home buying and selling process.”

Coldwell Banker has implemented a new philosophical and global mission, individually urging their agents to get behind and establish the company core values of ‘home, awesomeness, ingenuity and excellence’, in each of the communities the branches work in as well as within the industry, stating that the brand will look to “empower our people to leave their mark on the world of real estate”.

With a wave of positive feedback received from global customers and agents of the brand, Coldwell Banker will look to continue exploring new avenues, while investing in fundamental company principles in order to ensure the next generation of real estate agents are more than capable of representing their historic and world renowned brand.

For more information, call (+356) 2339 2339, e-mail info@cb.com.mt or visit www.coldwellbanker.com.mt. Coldwell Banker Malta is a real estate services business unit within Famalco/Building Business.